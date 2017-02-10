PESHAWAR: A woman was killed in the festive firing at a wedding ceremony in

the provincial metropolis Thursday. An official of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station said the woman identified as Rukhsana, 40, was killed in the firing at a marriage function in Tel Godam area of the city.

As per the first information report registered by Naseem Jan, one Moon Masih resorted to celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony that left his daughter Rukhsana seriously injured. The complainant stated that the victim was shifted to hospital for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries.

LHV dies of cardiac arrest in Charsadda: A lady health worker (LHV) died of cardiac arrest during anti-polio drive in Sardheri area in the district here Thursday.It was learnt that the lady health worker Uzma Bibi was administering anti-polio drops in Shah Jehanabad when she developed pain in her chest. She was taken to a hospital in Charsadda where the doctors pronounced her dead.The body was handed over to relative for burial.

