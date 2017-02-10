MANSEHRA: The transporters observed a wheel-jam strike after the traffic police crackdown against for overcharging passengers on Thursday.

The passengers wagons remained off the road, causing inconvenience to commuters. The passengers were compelled to use other means of transportation to reach their distinctions and also hired cabs at high fares.The transporters suspended services from Mansehra to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Haripur, Balakot, Oghi and other parts of Hazara division.

“We increased fares after Rs six per kilogram raise in the prices of compressed natural gas during the last couple of weeks,” Jan Alam, president of wagons owners association in Hazara, told reporters at a press conference.

He said they approached secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to increase fares in accordance with increase in the gas prices, but he demurred, saying RTA didn’t receive any letter of from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Jan Alam said transporters were left with no other option but to go on a wheel jam strike after traffic wardens started issuing tickets to transporters.He said that police had also arranged alternative transport for commuters and they succeeded in providing relief to them.

