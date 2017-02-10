PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign 2017. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ghani, Secretary Environment Nazar Hussain and others were also present on the occasion, said an official handout.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said the KP government was committed to the noble cause of mass scale tree plantation as it was required for survival, sustenance and improved livelihood of the people.

He said his government had already offered to share its experiences gained in the Billion Tree Tsunami, adding that the KP government had succeeded in planting 600 million saplings within short span of three years.

The chief minister said the federal government only announced development projects in the province but never translated them into a reality. “The federal government in the recent past announced airports, motorways, Kalam roads projects but these projects never saw the light of the day,” he said, adding the federal government should replicate the reforms of the KP government.

The chief minister asked the federal government to reform WAPDA, Sui Gas Northern and Southern Gas Pipelines, National Database and Registration Authority and other departments because people were facing problems because of these entities. Pervez Khattak said all those projects inaugurated by the federal government were actually part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and same was the case in Punjab as well.

Meanwhile, speaking at another gathering, the chief minister said that his party would welcome it if Federally Administered Tribal Areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtun- khwa as there was no other option to bring about real peace and development in the tribal areas. Addressing an inaugural function of the Suzuki Shinwari Motors here, he said the KP was becoming a hub of foreign investment due to province’s potential in diversified fields.

