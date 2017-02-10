WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House said, weeks after receiving a letter of congratulations from the leader of the Asian giant.

Beijing has been on tenterhooks waiting for a contact from the billionaire president, who seems set to take a hard line against the Asian giant on a wide range of issues from trade to security.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked Beijing for "stealing" American jobs and has threatened to slap it with massive tariffs.

In his missive, Trump said he looked forward to developing "a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement on Wednesday.

His decision to send a letter, rather than call the head of the world’s second largest economy, could be read as a snub, raising questions about how willing Trump is to engage with a country that he has accused of "raping" the United States.

It is not clear if or when he will dial Xi up.

But Lu Kang, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, still praised the letter at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

"We highly commend President Trump for expressing festive greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people," Lu said, adding "cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries."

