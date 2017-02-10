PARIS: The Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, will soon be surrounded by a bullet-proof glass wall 2.5 metres high, part of a plan to prevent attacks at the iconic monument, the city said on Thursday.

The 20-million-euro wall to be erected this autumn will replace the metal fences thrown up around the 324-metre tower during the Euro football tournament in France last year.

"The terror threat remains high in Paris, and the most vulnerable sites, starting with the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures," deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins told a press conference.

The glass casing will prevent individuals or vehicles storming the site visited by six million people each year, he added.

Some councillors quoted by Le Parisien newspaper said they feared the wall would turn the tower into a "fortress".

It could turn off tourists who simply want to have their pictures snapped under the tower without visiting the venerable Iron Lady.

Martins said that visitors will continue to have access to the foot of the tower -- after undergoing security checks.

Architects will help design the wall so that it blends in with the Seine river, which borders the tower to the north, and with the Champ de Mars park to the south, he added.

Security has been boosted around French tourist sites, transport hubs and places of worship after a string of jihadist attacks that claimed 238 lives around the country between January 2015 and July 2016.

0



0







Glass security wall to shield Eiffel Tower was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185290-Glass-security-wall-to-shield-Eiffel-Tower/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Glass security wall to shield Eiffel Tower" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185290-Glass-security-wall-to-shield-Eiffel-Tower.