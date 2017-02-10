KARACHI: Directorate of Sports Balochistan has endorsed the removal of Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) secretary Mohammad Arshad.

A notification of the Directorate dated February 7 stated that “a letter dated December 22, 2016, received from Secretary Sports, Government of Balochistan, whereas a letter from Chairman BSA was also attached.

“It is pertinent to accentuate here that the General Secretary has been disqualified / removed due to the violation of article 6(A) sub clause (x) of the constitution of BSA and appoint [sic] Abdul Khaliq Kakar as acting General Secretary BSA till further orders.

“It is more to be adding [sic] here a court stay order dated December 14, 2016, passed by Civil Judge II, Quetta, wherein the honorable court suspended the minutes dated November 20, 2016, of the 41st Executive Committee meeting held in Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Islamabad, and restrained Mohammad Arshad from any kind of correspondence being the General Secretary of BSA and this office is directed to contact Abdul Khaliq as acting General Secretary of BSA till further order.”

The notification was copied to Minister for Sports, Government of Balochistan, PSF, Squash Court of Ayub Stadium, Quetta, and acting general secretary BSA Abdul Khaliq Kakar.It is pertinent to mention here that in December Arshad was suspended by the BSA chairman Sher Ali Kakar over “violation of the constitution” of the association.

0



0







Arshad’s removal endorsed by Balochistan govt was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185271-Arshads-removal-endorsed-by-Balochistan-govt/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Arshad’s removal endorsed by Balochistan govt" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185271-Arshads-removal-endorsed-by-Balochistan-govt.