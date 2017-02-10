KARACHI: Pakistan’s senior hockey team’s training camp for the preparation of New Zealand and Australia tour will start in Lahore from Saturday (tomorrow) and will continue for two weeks.

The training camp will be held without ace goalkeeper Salman Butt whom PHF has issued a show cause notice for negative statements about chief coach Khwaja Junaid.

The Green-shirts will play five tests in New Zealand and participate in a four-nation tournament in Australia.

Junaid told ‘The News’ that 46 players would participate in the training camp. After two weeks, players would be shortlisted and the next phase of training would continue till the departure of the team, he added.

He said that both tours were very important as the players would get experience of tough matches.

“We want to try different combinations before the World Cup 2018 qualifying rounds, which will be held in London in June this year,” Junaid said.

“We will use our players according to the need of the hour, but try to use all our touring players,” he said.

Junaid refused to comment on goalkeeper Salman Butt’s allegations, saying PHF had already started action against him.

