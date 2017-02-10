KARACHI: Pakistan’s gutsy javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will leave for Mauritius on February 14 for a few months training at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre (HPTC).

“Yes, I will go to Mauritius on February 14 from Karachi,” Arshad told ‘The News’ on Thursday from his home town Mian Channu.

He said the training would transform his career. “A few months training there will transform my career,” said the 2016 South Asian Games bronze medallist, who recorded 78.33m. The gold medal was won by Neeraj Chopra of India (82.23m) and silver by Sumeda Ranasinghe (80.25m) of Sri Lanka.

The bronze medal helped Arshad secure the third spot in the world Under-20 rankings.

Arshad also secured bronze at the Asian Junior Championship in Vietnam with a 73.40m throw despite a shoulder injury.

Arshad said that his target was to achieve 90m. “I will try to achieve the 90m target as by doing so I will be able to press for an Olympic medal. I can qualify for Olympics even if I achieve over 82m,” said Arshad, who will train in Mauritius until July 31.

A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told this correspondent the other day that his training duration could be extended.

Arshad has been told by the AFP that he would be invited for the Islamic Games which are to be held in Azerbaijan capital Baku from May 12-22.

“A medal in Islamic Games is my immediate target. If I get training for around two and a half months before the event I am confident I will finish at the victory podium,” the athlete said.

Arshad was part of the Pakistan camp which is in operation in Islamabad for the Islamic Games. The AFP aims to send 23 athletes to Baku.

