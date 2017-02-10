BANGALORE: Pakistan thrashed Australia by 147 runs here at KSCA Ground on Thursday, keeping their winning streak intact in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup.

Having won all of their nine league matches, Pakistan will take on England in the semi-final on Saturday (tomorrow) in Bangalore.

Hosts India will play against Sri Lanka in the other semi-final.

Pakistan batted first against Australia and put on board 321 runs for three wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistani opener Riasat Khan again shined with the bat, scoring unbeaten 114 runs off 47 balls. Matiullah and Nisar Ali chipped in with 80 and 78, respectively.

Lindsay, Vaughan and Daniel claimed one wicket each.

Australia scored 174 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Matthew James was the highest scorer for Australia with 38 runs. Steffan made 21 runs. Idrees Saleem picked three wickets. Israr Hassan and Badar Munir claimed two wickets each.

0



0







Unbeaten Pakistan face England in semis tomorrow was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185261-Unbeaten-Pakistan-face-England-in-semis-tomorrow/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Unbeaten Pakistan face England in semis tomorrow" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185261-Unbeaten-Pakistan-face-England-in-semis-tomorrow.