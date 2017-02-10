KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu says elevating T20 skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to lead the ODI side after Azhar Ali relinquished captaincy was welcome news from PCB.

“He is an aggressive player and that is the most important thing in contemporary cricket,” Sallu told PPI.

“Sarfraz led the Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2006. He has also captained PIA and importantly at the moment Sarfraz is also leading Quetta Gladiators. He led Gladiators in the PSL’s first edition to the final,” he said.

Sallu further said that Gladiators has been mentored by legendary Vivian Richards which added to Sarfraz’s leadership skills.

“Now players should support Sarfraz so that Pakistan could again start giving positive results in ODIs,” he added.

He further said that Azhar Ali was a great batsman but the burden of captaincy might have been affecting his performance.

Azhar recently met PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan and informed him that he wished to relinquish the captaincy of Pakistan’s ODI team. He has also relinquished his vice captaincy in Tests.

PCB chairman thanked him for his dignified leadership of the team and informed him that his standing in the team would not be affected.The Chairman has nominated Sarfraz as captain of Pakistan’s ODI team for future series.

0



0







Players should back Sarfraz: Sallu was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185260-Players-should-back-Sarfraz-Sallu/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Players should back Sarfraz: Sallu" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185260-Players-should-back-Sarfraz-Sallu.