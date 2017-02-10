India make Bangladesh suffer

HYDERABAD, India: Murali Vijay backed his red-hot skipper Virat Kohli to pile on the agony for Bangladesh after centuries from both players gave their visitors a harsh introduction to Test cricket in India on Thursday.

India were 356 for three at stumps on the first day of the one-off Test in Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium, with Kohli unbeaten on 111 and Ajinkya Rahane also still at the crease on 45.

Bangladesh conceded 71 runs in the final 10 overs of the day as a rampant Kohli raced to his 16th Test century, capitalising on the solid foundations laid earlier in the day by Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Their second wicket partnership was worth 178 runs, with Vijay ultimately out at 108 and Pujara making 83.

Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan and Taijul Islam shared a wicket each for the visitors but the day belonged firmly to their Indian hosts who elected to bat after winning the toss.

Bangladesh started the day well as seamer Ahmed bowled Lokesh Rahul for two in the very first over of the match but soon the Indian batsmen started bossing the visitors around the park.

Vijay and Pujara then laid the platform for other batsmen to build on as they took the attack to the opposition.

Pujara was dismissed by teenager Hasan who otherwise remained fairly ineffective against the number one Test team’s top order.

Vijay, who survived a run-out chance on 35, smashed twelve fours and a six during his 160-ball stay before being bowled by Taijul early in the final session.

Kohli, who had walked into loud cheers from the crowd before tea, then piloted the innings with aplomb.

The skipper reached his half century in 70 deliveries and soon galloped to his hundred in the next 60 balls as the Bangladesh bowlers had no answers to his effortless stroke-making.

India won toss

India 1st innings

K L Rahul b Taskin 2

M Vijay b Taijul 108

C A Pujara c Mushfiqur b Mehedi 83

*V Kohli not out 111

A M Rahane not out 45

Extras (lb 5, nb 2) 7

Total (3 wickets; 90 overs) 356

To bat: †W P Saha, R Ashwin, R A Jadeja, B Kumar, U T Yadav, I Sharma

Fall: 1-2, 2-180, 3-234

Bowling: Taskin 16-2-58-1 (1nb); Kamrul 17-1-91-0 (1nb); Soumya 1-0-4-0; Mehedi 20-0-93-1; Shakib 13-3-45-0; Taijul 20-4-50-1; Sabbir 3-0-10-0

Bangladesh team

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, *†Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa) and J S Wilson (West Indies). TV umpire: C B Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: A J Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

