MELBOURNE: Former Test batsman Ed Cowan has criticised Australia’s handling of discarded players after Nic Maddinson withdrew from domestic cricket in the wake of his omission from the national team.

Middle-order batsman Maddinson will miss New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Queensland this week and remain unavailable for selection for “personal reasons”, Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket NSW said in a joint statement.

The 25-year-old was one of a trio of young batsmen to debut for Australia over the home summer after selectors shook up the underperforming side during the South Africa Test series.

Cowan said Australia needed to do more to look after the mental health of young players tossed out of the top level.

“If they’re going to churn through players then Cricket Australia need to be aware that there’s going to be some burn and that they’re going to have to work extra hard on the welfare side to look after guys that they spit out the other side,” the 34-year-old told local reporters on Thursday.

“I don’t think the Australian Test team manages any kind of exit very well to be honest.”

