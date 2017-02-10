Lost state

The Trump administration’s Muslim ban shows the signs of a weak presidency. This step of the administration has raised questions over the liberal and democratic traditions of the US. The ban has been criticised by a lot of countries. Contrary to the administration’s belief, such action will not eradicate terrorism. Only the innocent will be affected by such executive orders.

The new president has demolished the bridge established by the Obama administration between the West and the Muslim world.

Abdul Zahir

Jaafarabad

