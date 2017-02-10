In 2003, the Musharraf-led government approved the Kacchi Canal Project at a cost of Rs31.2 billion for irrigating the 713,000 acres of land in Baluchistan. The plan envisaged provision of 6,000 cusecs of water to the province’s districts through the construction of a 500km long canal from the Taunsa Barrage, Punjab. The project suffered since the beginning due to the compromises on the quality of work. The PML-N reduced the scope of the project from 713,000 acres to just 72,000 acres.

The government first revised the cost of project to Rs57.6 billion in December 2013 and again the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) made the second revision with approving a further increase in the cost of project to Rs80.5 billion in Feb 2017. The Kachhi Canal Project will now go to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for the final approval. The accomplishment of this project can prove to be beneficial for Balochistan. But, insincerity of the government and revision of cost again and again, are hurdles in the way of achievement.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Chiniot

