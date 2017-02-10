The people have spoken

According to a survey held in October 2016 by the Institute for Public Opinion Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the most popular political leader in Pakistan; held which placed his popularity at 63 percent. Mr. Imran Khan and Mr. Bilawal Bhutto came second and third in the popularity race for political leaders, with a score of 39 percent and 32% respectively. Also in terms of satisfaction of performance of provincial governments the voters in this survey were most satisfied with the Punjab government followed by the KP government.

While it may seem that things are not well in Pakistan, the ground reality is actually the opposite. The country has been steadily improving its economy, infrastructure development has taken place, the agriculture sector is being given a boost and Pakistan is slowly being driven to become a vibrant modern society. As long as the people are seeing progress in the country and gaining advancement in their personal life, they will be happy with their leaders.

Tasneem Yaseen

Lahore

