Drugs in schools

This refers to the news report, ‘Senate body for taking steps to control drugs in educational institutions’ (Feb 7). It is indeed alarming that drug abuse has become quite common among students. It is commendable that the higher authorities are taking measures to control the use of drugs in education institutions. Similarly, smoking is also on the rise in education institutions. It is the prime responsibility of the universities administration to prohibit smoking on universities’ premise.

Students living in hostels can easily bring drugs or cigarettes. In order to avoid this, hostel rooms should be search unannounced. An awareness programme should be organised and the health risks associated with smoking should be explained in detail. The collective efforts on this campaign can bring positive changes among the youth.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

