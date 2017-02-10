Jobless graduates

The standard of education in Baluchistan has gone down. The majority of master’s degree holders are either underemployed – working as a clerk – or jobless. It is heartrending to see that highly-educated students fail to find a good job. The main reasons are the deteriorating state of the province’s education and the government’s indifference.

It is surprising that only 2.42 percent of the budget is spent on the education sector. The government should increase its expenditure on education. It is hoped that the budget 2017-2018 will bring good news for the education sector.

Mohammad Naeem Shahwani

Quetta

