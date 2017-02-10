Subsidies for the farmer

Agriculture is considered the backbone of a developing country. In Pakistan, the sector contributes 70 percent to the country’s GDP. The sector relies on farmers’ hard work, but it is unfortunate that despite working day and night, they earn a small amount of money. Their income is insufficient to feed their large families.

For the last three years, because of the decrease in the prices of Rabi and Kharif crops, farmers have suffered a lot. The government should provide more incentives to farmers so that they can earn a sufficient amount and have a decent living.

Ahmad Hassan Virk

Gujranwala

