LAHORE

Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists blocking Lower Mall Thursday protested against 33 years of ban on student unions.

The IJT activists from Islamia College Civil Lines, IJT stronghold in the provincial metropolis, blocked the road with the help of a mini-truck, halting traffic flow coming from Data Darbar side.

The traffic mess caused immense problems for the commuters. The activists carrying placards chanted slogans and demanded the government hold student union elections at the earliest.

Later, the demo turned into a rally which continued at Istanbul Chowk, near the Punjab University (PU) Old Campus.

Meanwhile, the students belonging to Anjuman-e-Talaba Islam (ATI) also staged a demonstration on the issue. The demo was held outside the Lahore Press Club in which dozens of students participated and demanded the government to lift the ban and hold the elections.

