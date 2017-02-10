Call to focus on vocational training

LAHORE

A number of steps for promotion of vocational training has been initiated under the public private partnership but there is need for more reforms and steps besides promoting vocational trained persons in business and industry.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘Importance of vocational training in trade and industry’, here on Thursday. The panellists were Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Sajid Naseer, Asad Warraich, Javeed Iqbal, Younas Kamran, Kiran Saleem and Umair Akram while hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Pakistan would have capacity in the coming years to export skilled human resource in any part of the world. He said courses on modern lines were started in Tevta where not only training was imparted but stipends were also given to the candidates. He said job opportunities both in local and international markets were being searched for these trained youths. He called for focusing on vocational training.

Sajid Naseer said promotion of vocational training according to the industrial need would provide economic benefits. He said the vocational training institutes were working on these lines. He called for expanding the quality education with government patronage besides promotion of vocational education could reduce poverty.

Asad Warraich said the importance of vocational education could not be ignored in all sectors of trade. He called for following UK and Germany model for promotion of vocational training for effective and long-term reforms.

Javeed Iqbal said that Pakistan had been facing shortage of certified staff in all sectors, as a result, experienced human resource was available in all sectors but not trained and skilled and education specific to that particular sector. He said youths should be empowered with conventional and vocational education to increase their demand both in local and international markets.

Younas Kamran said if the industry provides their demand data about various training then much better results could be achieved in vocational training. He said educated, skilled and vocationally trained human resource had become need of Pakistan and the world. He suggested specialised vocational courses for electricians, labour, industrial and construction sector.

Kiran Saleem said that vocational training was required for skilled human resource of Pakistan. She said focused vocational courses could be helpful in achieving economic benefits. She called for creating employment opportunities in all sectors while skilled development institutions should also provide services to commercial sector along with government.

Umair Akram said that proper training mechanism existed in private banking sector through which public was being trained besides the human resource sector but there was a need of such initiatives at government level too. He called for benefiting from technology development in banking and all sectors and special training opportunities for banking sector.

0



0







Call to focus on vocational training was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185210-Call-to-focus-on-vocational-training/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Call to focus on vocational training" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185210-Call-to-focus-on-vocational-training.