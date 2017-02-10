PBTE launches online fees challan form

LAHORE

Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) Thursday launched online bank challan form to receive all kind of fees.

PBTE Chairperson Ms Saima Javed inaugurated the new system in a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, she said the whole examination system of the PBTE starting from registration up to issuance of diploma was fully computerised and now the bank challan system was also made online.

Ms Saima Javed said promotion of technical education was vital for the development of the country, adding the PBTE was striving hard to uplift the technical education Punjab and accomplish the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The PBTE chairperson said the new system would facilitate all the affiliated institutions and candidates appearing in the board’s exams.

“The PBTE also caters to candidates from Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan”, she said and added due to such a big geographical spread the institutions and candidates were facing great difficulty in resolving their small problem and had to visit PBTE office. “Now PBTE is facilitating its more than 850 institutions and almost 400,000 candidates through online interface and providing online facility of registration, admission data, roll number slips, registration cards, diploma/ result card verification, practical result entry and preparation of practical examiners’ bill and result gazette etc.

PBTE Chairperson Ms Saima Javed appreciated the performance of the board’s IT team comprising Ms Syeda Fatima Iqbal (Computer Programmer), Muhammad Umer (Computer Programmer) and Ms Javeria Qazi (Web Administrator) under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema (System Analyst).

She hoped that the computer section development team would continue to assist the PBTE administration in the uplifting of the board by introducing further computerization. PBTE secretary Imtiaz Nazir, Controller Examination Engr Muhammad Arshad, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Suleman, and others officers attended the ceremony.

PITB: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) rolled out the Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in Lahore and Faisalabad for the Punjab Revenue Authority in September 2015, helping to get food businesses registered with the tax authorities.

RIM System received encouraging response through 3350,956 invoices by receiving tax worth Rs 519,337,539.03 from different restaurants of the two major cities of Punjab.

RIMS is now being extended to Rawalpindi Division. It connected more than 400 restaurants to verify and assess the tax amount being received by sending RIMS team to the restaurants frequently.

0



1







PBTE launches online fees challan form was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185209-PBTE-launches-online-fees-challan-form/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PBTE launches online fees challan form" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185209-PBTE-launches-online-fees-challan-form.