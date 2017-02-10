Universities launch green campuses programme

LAHORE

A number of public sector universities of the province Thursday organised ceremonies including tree plantation and walk under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

At Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir launched a tree plantation campaign at the varsity’s Centre for Integrated Mountain & Research (CIMR) with other government and non-government organisations. Director CIMR Dr Khalida Khan, deans of various faculties, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said PU was being given the status of green campus and slogan of Green Punjab University would be adopted. He said: “If we wanted to ensure sustainable life, we must ensure sustainable environment.” He urged the participants to work on new ideas to open new avenues of development. He asked the students to spread the message of environment protection to create awareness. He said PU administration would extend all-out support in saving environment.

Dr Khalida Khan said nothing was in isolation in environment and every natural element was connected. She said CIMR was taking several initiatives to create awareness regarding environment. Earlier, Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir led a walk to create awareness to save environment

At Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on the launch of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme, Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar announced setting up state of the art botanical garden in the campus.

The VC handed over three kanals of land to Botany Department for this purpose and directed head of the department Dr Farah Khan to start research to develop environmental friendly plants.

Earlier, the VC along with deans and HoDs planted trees in the VC office lawn while an awareness walk was also organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said forestry and wildlife were two important resources for well being and development of society. She added conservation of environment, managing climate change and preservation of wildlife habitat for development of a green civilization were very much linked to the forestry and wildlife awareness and practices of a country.

Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) also organised a tree plantation campaign.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in front of the UVAS Business School.

Speaking on the occasion, he said a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute to green Pakistan. He said during the campaign, students would also be sensitized about the importance of trees/plants, a healthy environment and its protection for coming generations.

Meanwhile, a heavy bike rally in connection with environment protection was also organised at the Punjab University, New Campus.

UHS: University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Aslam has said trees bestow endless benefits by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil and supporting wildlife.

He was addressing at a seminar organised in connection with National Green Day celebrated on Thursday, according to a press release. UHS faculty, staff and students participated in the seminar. He said Prime Minister Green Pakistan Programme aimed at the development of a green civilization which was linked to the foresting and wildlife awareness and practices of the country.

Prof Aslam said that tree is a great gift of the nature which, when fully grown, could produce 2,721 kilograms of oxygen in a year, which is enough to support at least two people. He said trees are good source of food as well. “For example, the common oak tree can support 284 species of insects. These in turn provide food for numerous birds and small mammals”, he added.

The UHS VC informed that trees could also have an impact on the energy used for heating and cooling a building, reducing air conditioning costs by as much as 30 per cent.

“This is because as well as providing shade, a large tree can also transpire as much as 378.5 litres (100 gallons) of water into the air per day. This has a cooling effect roughly equivalent to 10 single room air conditioners operating 20 hours a day”, Prof Aslam informed. He lauded the efforts of varsity gardeners for keeping the campus green and distributed gifts among them.

Later, there was a walk arranged to highlight the importance of tree planting. At the end, a tree was planted in the lawn of the varsity campus.

0



0







Universities launch green campuses programme was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185208-Universities-launch-green-campuses-programme/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Universities launch green campuses programme" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185208-Universities-launch-green-campuses-programme.