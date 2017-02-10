LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhri and Ijaz Chaudhry have appreciated a judgment of Supreme Court for closing sugar mills owned by the Sharif family but expressed concerns that the sugar mills were still working in violation of the court order.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the PTI leaders announced that if the sugar mills did not stop functioning till Friday (today), they would move a contempt of court application against the ruling family. They said the Sharif family had been violating LHC orders as they shifted the mills to southern Punjab and continued to function despite five stay orders.

They said the judiciary’s decisions against the Sharif family had begun coming and soon the rulers would not only be banned but also disqualified. They said the PTI had filed a reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif before the Speaker Punjab Assembly seeking his disqualification for violating the LHC orders. They said if speaker did not decide the reference till February 20, the PTI would again move the LHC for his disqualification.

