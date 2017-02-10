LAHORE

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned about the nurses’ problems, and they are protesting in streets for their demands.

According to a press release on Thursday, at the moment there are over 90,000 nurses in the country to take care of more than 200 million people of the country. The nursing profession is the backbone of healthcare in any country.

As per rule there should be a ratio of five nurses per doctor for smooth running to healthcare, but unfortunately due to the dearth of nurses in the country, the ratio is less than 0.5 nurse/doctor.

0



0







PMA supports nurses was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185205-PMA-supports-nurses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PMA supports nurses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185205-PMA-supports-nurses.