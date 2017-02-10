LAHORE

An unpleasant situation developed at a ceremony at Kinnaird College on Thursday where National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was the chief guest.

The speaker requested electronic media persons to leave the hall if they wanted to take the footage as the event was supposed to be private. The media persons informed the speaker that the PID had invited them to cover the event.

Earlier, some media teams faced difficulty to get an access to the college to cover the event.

A Kinnaird College (KC) faculty member, seeking anonymity, said the college administration had not invited the media as the event was supposed to be a Q+A session between the students and the chief guest only.

