Medical camp for truck drivers

LAHORE

The Punjab AIDS Control Programme organised free month-long medical camp for truck and bus drivers at Machi Ke Truck Adda in Sheikhupura.

The camp would provide free medical tests for blood group, hepatitis B & C and HIV tests for truck and bus drivers. In case of positive tests, the Punjab AIDS Control Programme will provide free medicines for hepatitis and HIV.

The camp was inaugurated by Zakat & Usher Committee Chairman Syed Mushtaq Hussain, according to a handout issued on Thursday. The Punjab AIDS Control Programme has already launched this campaign at Ravi Truck Station in Lahore and Sargodha. President Punjab Goods Transport Association welcomed the initiative by the Punjab AIDS Control Programme and said the camp was much needed for the drivers’ community. He asked the drivers to avail the free tests facility.

orientation: Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance organised an orientation ceremony for the students enrolled in MBA Evening programme of the college.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his welcome address, Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan presented a brief on the activities undertaken by him in achieving higher standards of academic excellence. He elaborated the role of the college management in accelerating the employment ratio of the graduated students. A review on future strategy to accomplish higher objectives was also presented.

According to a press release issued Thursday, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib congratulated the students on their induction in an academic programme vital for carving of their career and fortune. He expressed his confidence on the younger generation and said that the young students are hope of the nation. He urged them to light a candle to make the entire society glitter. He stressed the need to follow the higher standards of Sharia to rehabilitate their brothers and sisters enhancing their empowerment. Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir in his presidential address expressed his satisfaction on the quality standards maintained at HCBF. He appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan and his team in promoting academic excellence and enhancing employability of the graduated students.

Norwegian envoy: Norwegian Ambassador Tore Nedrebo met Director General Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) Salman Sufi at the office of Chief Minister’s Reforms Unit and agreed on efforts of mutual collaboration.

DG Salman Sufi received the ambassador on his arrival at Reforms Unit Office. A detailed briefing was given to the ambassador regarding the project under Strategic Reforms Unit in Punjab. Norwegian Ambassador expressed keen interest in the project and assured his full cooperation. It is worth mentioning that Director General SRU visited Norway last year for case studies about VAWC for eliminating violence against women and the visit of Norwegian Ambassador is part of it. Salman Sufi informed that first VAWC will start working in Multan during the current year. The ambassador stressed the need of multifarious cooperation with SRU and expressed deep interest in collaboration on setting up of VAW centres with the cooperation of Norwegian Stogner Police Station and Ministry of Justice. Salman Sufi said that VAW centres are unique innovative programme of Punjab government for eliminating violence against women which is also being acknowledged at international level.

