LAHORE

Hamail Art Gallery, off MM Alam Road, is hosting Bilal Ashraf Butt’s solo exhibition on Friday afternoon.

The exhibition is a rare treat for the eyes of the art lovers, artists, art students and general public alike since Bilal Ashraf Butt’s work is all about the wear and tear of life which shows on the human faces.

His specialty is the withered rural faces and his slogan is “I paint Life”, which he has completely justified through his spellbinding work. Bilal says “Imperfection is perfection to me and that’s what his paintings revolve around and that’s his objective of every masterpiece he creates.

Talking to The News, he stated “My artistic instincts are generally persuaded by figurative elements, portraits and fashion illustrations. I am very much inspired by the Chinese art of using black ink.

High contrast images generally get my attention. For reference, black and white photographs are my priority, which tend to excel in using contrast. I always pay attention to the contrasting light, colours, shapes, textures and even moods to draw interest to the subject and hint at the inherent meaning of the image. A sound understanding of an excellent source of light can convey in a painting something that is emotionally gripping.

My work is about energy executed through intense lines and bold strokes. As an educationist I have set on a journey in search of knowledge, education, awareness and exposure. The urge for portraying style, mood and attitude also took me on an artistic ride of transforming fashion into illustrations.

With inspirations like Franz Kline, Antonio Lopez and David Downton, I born and raised in Dubai, moved to Pakistan during the Gulf crisis, I was always very observant of my surroundings. Dubai was and still is a hub of diversified cultures and religions with people coming from all around the world.

Choosing fashion designing and fine arts as a career was not a mere coincidence in my life, "whatever I do for living is exactly the way I want to live".

0



0







‘Wear and tear of life’ on display was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185202-Wear-and-tear-of-life-on-display/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Wear and tear of life’ on display" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185202-Wear-and-tear-of-life-on-display.