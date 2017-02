Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain has won the hearts of the residents by resolving the traffic mess issue as roadsides have been constructed and roads widened.

A resident of the town and a social worker Shahbaz Hussain Khokhar stated this in a press release issued here on Thursday. He appreciated the road widening step and said that the issue of traffic jams at Shahkaam Chowk was resolved.

