LAHORE

An eight-year-old boy was killed after a gun went off accidentally in a house in the Hunjarwal police limits on Thursday.

The police quoted the family as saying that children were playing with the gun of their grandfather, who is a security guard. The gun went off accidentally. As a result, Ali Raza received bullet injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

accidents: A total of 676 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 11 lives were lost and 529 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.

driving facilities: The DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mobin has said the City Traffic Police Lahore is taking all important and basic steps as envisioned by the chief minister to serve the best driving facilities on the roads to the citizens.

Almost 700,000 citizens are regularly provided current road situations and messages based on abiding by the traffic laws through SMS. City traffic police is also boosting traffic awareness through social media very effectively. The basic duties of the city traffic police is to ensure smooth flow of traffic, traffic laws enforcement and obedience.

The city traffic police can only efficiently perform its duties till the citizens obey the traffic laws and cooperates with the traffic wardens to prove themselves as respectable citizen. The City traffic police officers are working hard day and night to provide the best driving facilities to the citizens to ensure the smooth flow traffic.

bridges: Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique in a briefing was told that 3,000 out of 13,959 railway bridges had been closed and 850 railway bridges were non-operational.

0



0







Boy dies as gun goes off was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185200-Boy-dies-as-gun-goes-off/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Boy dies as gun goes off" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185200-Boy-dies-as-gun-goes-off.