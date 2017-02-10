LAHORE

The Lahore High Court Thursday restrained an anti-corruption court from holding proceedings against PTI MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a fake degree case.

MNA Sarwar from Taxlia had filed a petition challenging the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption court to hear a case about his alleged fake degree of graduation. He alleged that the trial court was holding proceedings against him at the behest of the government. He prayed to the court to set aside the proceedings before the anti-corruption case. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar suspended the impugned proceedings and sought replies from respondents within two weeks.

