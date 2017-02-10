LAHORE

A Lahore High Court full bench on Thursday allowed three lawyers to engage a counsel for their defence in proceedings against them for manhandling a judicial officer.

Barrister Ehtesham Ameeruddin, Mehar Ahsan and Inam appeared before the bench and sought time to engage a counsel for their case. The bench headed by Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi allowed the request and adjourned hearing for February 28. The three lawyers were accused of manhandling Additional District & Sessions Judge Irfan Anjum allegedly for not passing a favourable order. Islampura police had also booked the three lawyers under terrorism and other criminal charges on the complaint of the judge.

