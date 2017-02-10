LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the proposal of setting up of Small Farmers Development Corporation will soon be given a final shape.

The chief minister presided over a meeting in which headway of implementation of Kissan Package and provision of interest-free loans to small cultivators were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the PML-N government had preferred cultivators’ well-being at every step and provided them with their rights through Kissan Package worth billion of rupees. Interest-free loans for small cultivators will prove to be a milestone in the development of agriculture sector and the prime minister has proved himself a farmer-friendly leader by sustaining subsidy over fertilisers, he added.

He said every necessary step would be taken for the promotion of agriculture and welfare of cultivators. Sectary Agriculture briefed the meeting about the progress of Kissan Package and Interest-Free Loans Scheme.

