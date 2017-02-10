Business rivalry behind Haroonabad incident, PA told

LAHORE

Punjab Assembly was told on Thursday that Haroonabad incident in which a person was killed and PPP leader Shaukat Basra was injured was in fact a result of a tussle between two tea companies who had locked horns over the issue of a logo.

Responding to a call attention notice by PPP MPA Faiza Malik during the PA session, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said four accused had already been arrested and assured fair probe into the incident which occurred in Haroonabad, district Bahawalnagar, a few days ago.

He also stated it wasn’t appropriate to take this incident as a clash between PPP and PML-N but it was caused after a procession, led by Shaukat Mehmood Basra, gathered close to the residences of the owners running a tea brand in Bahawalnagar.

Providing the details, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told that two tea companies had a dispute over the issue of a logo in which former had also lodged an FIR.

He stated as per the claim of the owners of a brand of tea, the other brand group was using its logo and the matter was also brought into the notice of local police after which FIR was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Alam. As a result of the FIR, persons, including Bilal and a few others were arrested.

Later, he said in the presence of Shaukat Mehmood Basra, both parties had reached agreement over the point that the logo would be sent to the company concerned in Karachi for verification.

However, he said Shaukat Basra had insisted over the release of the arrested persons and later, another public gathering was held whose entire detail was in the record of the special branch. He also told that trader community of Haroonabad and police officials had also negotiated with Shaukat Mehmood Basra to play his role in easing the tension which otherwise could lead to a mishap but unfortunately, it wasn’t done.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that while reviewing the map of the spot, it became clear that the incident wasn’t occurred close to the police station, but the procession comprising Shaukat Mehmood Basra, the former Pakistan Peoples Party MPA took a turn towards the area where families belonging to tea brand reside.

He also said that TV footage could clearly tell that who was holding weapons, batons, adding matter would purely be treated on merit and if the aggrieved parties had any complaint regarding the investigation, government would extend full cooperation to address their complaint.

Faiza Malik, the Pakistan Peoples Party MPA on the occasion demanded justice to the complainant and demanded the Punjab government fulfill its duties. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan also directed the quarters concerned to take all measures to ensure justice to the affected persons.

Saadia Sohail Rana, the PTI MPA on a point of order, expressed serious concern over the situation of Jinnah Hospital and failure of the Punjab government in fulfilling its claims of free medical facilities to the patients in state-run hospitals.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said the government had never claimed that it had corrected everything; however, he said it had done its best to improve the situation and was also working for further improvement.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session held question hour session related to environment protection in which Parliamentary Secretary Akmal Saif responded to the queries of legislators.

