CITY PULSE

What Is Seen...

'What Is Seen And Not Seen With or Without Seeing' is the first iteration of a subjective survey of contemporary drawing in Pakistan spanning a course of three and a half decades. It documents the evolution of drawing tracing the transition from modernist and postmodernist to contemporary practices through the political landscape of military regimes, post-9/11 up to the current upheaval of urban regeneration, adhering alongside to technological advances.

The exhibition at the Gandhara-Art Space is running from February 9 to March 14. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Silent Conversation

Miniature art itself is the subject of discussion in Asif Ahmed's work. Historical symbolism and figures have been a central theme of his surfaces and connections between the images are a means of questioning the current position of traditional art and iconography.

Atif Khan does a kind of recycling of images, extensively incorporating found images in his work but keeping his compositions very much his own. This subverts the original contextual meanings of the existing images and suggest new messages to the viewer.

The exhibition at the ArtChowk Gallery is running from February 14 to 28. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Yahudi Ki Ladki

In the tradition of the old Parsi theatre, 'Yahudi Ki Ladki' is a bouqet of rhyming dialogues, poetic exchanges, song, dance, high drama and hilarious comedy. The melodrama was written by Agha Hashr, who was popularly known as the 'Shakespeare of India', and directed by Khalid Ahmad with music by Arshad Mahmud.

The play starts at 8pm at NAPA from February 16 to 26. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Taqseem

In 2017, as Pakistan celebrates 70 years of independence, the curatorial framework for KOEL Gallery's 8th Annual Special Exhibition also finds its basis in the idea of 'partition' or 'taqseem' (Urdu).

Participating artists: David Alesworth, Imran Channa, Jamil Dehlavi, Amin Gulgee, Zarina Hashmi, Seher Naveed, Shahana Rajani and Zahra Malkani, Althea Thauberger, Omer Wasim and Saira Sheikh.

The show opens at 5pm till Feb 24.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Love Letters

This exhibition features ‘Love Letters’ written by Dua Abbas, Farazeh Syed, Fatima Saeed, Hurmat ul Ain, Inaam Zafar, Julius John, Lali Khalid, Mohsin Shafi, Nida Bangash, Nurjahan Akhlaq, Rabbya Naseer, Rehana Mangi, Sehr Jalil and Zohreen Murtaza.

The ‘Love Letters’, dispatched by Mohsin Shafi addresses communication and its pitfalls in the modern era, referencing both the heartfelt handwritten letter and forms of contemporary communication. The exhibition opens at 5pm on Thursday, Feb 14 at the Sanat Initiative Gallery and continues till Feb 23.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

