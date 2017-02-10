Karachi: Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Khizar Hayat Gondal visited Export Processing Zones Authority, Head Office, Karachi.

He was briefed by Chairman EPZA, Mumtaz Ali Shah, about the working and functions of the Authority. While expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of KEPZ, the Federal Secretary stated that EPZA has been playing pivotal role in increasing exports of the country. He emphasized on utilization of full potential of other zones viz Gujrawala, Sialkot, Risalpur, Duddar and Saindak. He also advised for expediting requisite actions for early development of Export Processing Zone at Gawadar.

The Federal Secretary MoI&P assured EPZA management that all out efforts are being made by the Federal Government to promote export based industrialization in the country.

During his visit Secretary Industries & Production also planted a tree at KEPZ Administration Block.**

