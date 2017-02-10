Print Story
NBWs out for MQM MPA, others in May 12 cases
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Adnan Ahmed and other absconding accused in four cases pertaining to charges of violence and killings that took place on May 12, 2007.
The court later fixed March 6 for the next date of hearing. As many as 18 accused were under detention in this case; city mayor, Waseem Akthar, was released after he was granted bail in the cases. Akhtar was nominated in at least seven cases pertaining to May 12 events.