Four people, including three young women, lost their lives while 11 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned near the Baitul Mukarram Masjid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University road, on Thursday.

According to police surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar, 20-year-old Rabia Batool, daughter of Mumtaz Hussain Shah, 21-year-old Shahzadi, daughter of Zahid Zafer, 22-year-old Amina Batool, daughter of Syed Abdul Wahab, and 32-year-old Saifullah, son of Qadir Bux were identified as the deceased.

He said their bodies were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Three of the injured, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Irfan, son of Mohammad Rizwan, 24-year-old Ayaz Ali, son of Ghulam Ali, and 50-year-old Shafi Bux, son of Noor Muhammad were under treatment at the same hospital.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station, on an under construction stretch of road. According to eyewitnesses two buses were in such a speed that driver of one of the bus could not bring his vehicle under control as it hit the under construction patch.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident and arrest the bus driver who abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar who visited the site after the incident expressed grief over the unfortunate accident. He also expressed concerns over lack of safety measures at roads undergoing reconstruction.

As per Geo News, the SP Gulshan Town said investigation to track the bus driver down was underway. Sindh Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the chief minister had taken notice of the sad accident. The provincial government taking responsibility for the city's poor state of transport vowed to fix the problem within two months.

Hussain agreed that the situation on roads was indeed dire as most of the vehicles present in the city for transport purposes were not in good shape. “We can’t completely shut down the existing means of transport, the ongoing projects need time for completion.”

