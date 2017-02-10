Body comprising health dept officials and two representatives of nurses formed to work out solutions

Nurses staging a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club have ended their demonstration after receiving assurances from government officials that their issues would be resolved.

The protesters had boycotted health services for the third consecutive day on Thursday against non-payment of allowances like other provinces, poor service structure, years-long delay in promotions and pitiable working conditions.

The Karachi deputy mayor and representatives of the Sindh Health Department assured the demonstrating nurses from public hospitals across the province as well as KMC-run health facilities in the city that their demand would be met in phases.

Hundreds of surgeries were postponed in three days due to the boycott, as patients with urgent medical needs were directed to private facilities, while in many instances doctors, technicians and nursing aides filled in for the absent nurses.

“A committee comprising health department officials and two representatives of the nursing community has been formed to sort out the issues and suggest remedies,” Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho told The News.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra also visited the camp of the protesters along with the KMC Health Services senior director and assured the nurses that all their demands would be resolved, reminding them that they were the “backbone of the health system in Karachi like elsewhere in the country”.

He said a committee headed by the senior director as well as representatives of nurses would be formed and they would present their recommendations to the mayor, adding that the provincial government would also be consulted to resolve the financial issues of the KMC-run hospitals.

Aijaz Kaleri, who led a six-member delegation to talk to Dr Pechuho, applauded the health department for listening to their demands and giving them verbal and written assurances of resolving them.

“Obviously, these issues for whose resolution we are struggling for the past one year can’t be cleared in a day or two, so we agreed to give them time to sort things out and meet our demands in steps.”

He said the health secretary and his team agreed that nurses should be promoted, the service structure should be improved and they should be paid allowances as per their service structure.

“On the assurances of the health secretary and formation of a committee, whose notification has also been issued, we have decided to call off our protest and sit-in and to resume our jobs from Friday.”

He also lauded Vohra for visiting them at the protesters’ camp and assuring them of resolving their issues. He hoped that all the promises of the KMC authorities would be fulfilled.

Earlier in the day, a large number of female and a few male nurses had gathered under the platform of Joint Nurses Action Committee, resuming their demonstration outside the press club.

They chanted slogans against the Sindh administration, the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, the health department and the chief minister for not accepting their demands.

