KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to cut gas connections of top seven government sector defaulters, a statement said.

After all the pursuance and warnings to these government sector institutions, SSGC has decided to disconnect their gas connections and a final disconnection notice has been served on these organisations, giving them a deadline of February 10, 2017.

A spokesperson for the utility said these defaulting set ups owed SSGC a whopping Rs32.50 million and SSGC would commence disconnection spree from February 13, 2017 against defaulters.

“Despite repeated warnings, the company did not receive any positive response and their payments are still awaited. As a resort measure, SSGC intends to disconnect their supplies,” spokesman said.

These defaulting institutions include Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad; Government 100-Bed Hospital; Institute of Heart Diseases; Services Hospital; Police Training School Baldia Town; Officers Mess PN Dockyard West Wharf Karachi and Frontier Corps near Hub Industrial Trading Estates.

