ISLAMABAD: A delegation of 16 companies representatives from Azerbaijan led by Yousif Abdullah, vice chairman of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed ways and means to explore business collaborations, a statement said on Thursday.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada also accompanied the delegation, it added. The delegation was representing various sectors, including oil & gas, steel, transport, food processing, farming trade, packaging and paper industry, production of fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products, chocolates, hospitality, furniture, cosmetics, mineral water, cotton and other sectors.

During 2016, Alizada said that bilateral trade between the two countries witnessed threefold increase, but there is still a lot more potential to improve it. The leaderships of the two countries are determined to establish strong bilateral trade and economic relations, which was reaffirmed during the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir to his country in 2016, he added. The ambassador expressed the hope the current visit of Azerbaijan delegation to Pakistan will help explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

Abdullah said that many companies of Azerbaijan are interested in doing business with Pakistan. The purpose of the visit is to study Pakistani market and explore opportunities of business collaborations in agriculture and other fields, he added.

Azerbaijan offered attractive incentives to foreign investors and provided seven-year tax holiday for investing in its Industrial and Technology Park, Abdullah said. He stressed Pakistani businessmen should explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

In his address of welcome, Khalid Malik, senior vice president of ICCI, said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed good political relations, but bilateral trade is not up to the desired level. Pakistan could export many of its products to Azerbaijan, including readymade garments, cotton products, engineering and consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, rice, textiles, fabrics, sports goods, surgical instruments and tents.

