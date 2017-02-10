Melbourne

London copper hovered near its highest since late November on Thursday as niggling supply risks threatened to corrode what is expected to be a modest surplus this year.

The potential for supply disruptions has become an increasing focus in copper markets in the past month, Goldman Sachs said in a report, with workers at the world´s largest mine in Chile set to strike and with Freeport-McMoRan Inc´s Grasberg mine in Indonesia yet to be granted a new export permit. "Downside risks to supply appear increasingly likely to materialise and translate into copper production losses these supply-side dynamics appear increasingly likely to support our tactically bullish 1H17 copper view," said Goldman. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.1 percent to $5,888 a tonne by 0348 GMT.

That followed a 1.7-percent gain in the previous session, when prices climbed to $5,925, not far from a two-month peak of $6,007 a tonne hit on February 1.

0



0







Copper higher was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185162-Copper-higher/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper higher" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185162-Copper-higher.