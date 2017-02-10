Karachi

Normal trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange (KCE) on Thursday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained stable at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the prices had touched Rs7,000/maund, which was a peak all over the world. The US, China and India are holding prices at that level, as yarn and clothes don’t get sold above this price.

“The market will stay around this level. It will neither go up or down,” he added. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 10,000 bales from eight stations, amid a price of Rs6,400/maund to Rs7,000/maund.

Trading stations included Mirpurkhas, Bahawalnagar, Dharan Wala, Faqirwali, Fort Abbas, Burewala, Haroonabad and Sadiqabad.

