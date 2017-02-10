Singapore

Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.

Brent crude futures, were trading at $55.41 per barrel at 0515 GMT, up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $52.60 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that gasoline stocks fell by 869,000 barrels last week to 256.2 million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel gain. Traders said that this surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories had helped push up crude, although most added that fuel markets were still bloated and that this would likely prevent further big price rises.

"We remain highly sceptical of the overnight price action," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA, referring to rising crude.

