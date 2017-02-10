Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar managed to stabilise on Thursday after the previous session´s slide, although lingering risk aversion pinned Treasury yields near multi-week lows and restrained the greenback´s bounce.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0678, edging back towards a one-week low of $1.0640 reached on Wednesday on heightened European political woes.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 112.265 yen after nearing a 10-week low of 111.590 the previous day.

The greenback was hit as Treasury yields slid sharply overnight. The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.1 percent at 100.370.The index rose to a 14-year high of 103.820 in January on hopes of large fiscal spending and other pro-growth policies under U.S. President Donald Trump. But it has dropped since of late on Trump´s protectionist trade rhetoric and perceived support for a weaker dollar. "We are now in a phase where downside risks to the dollar has become predominant, with the drop in Treasury yields having gained further momentum this week due to perceived European political risks," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

Treasury yields were stuck near a multiple-week low set on Wednesday.

