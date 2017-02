KARACHI: Faysal Bank has recently signed two agreements with Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd, a statement said on Thursday. According to the agreement, Faysal Bank will now offer additional Adamjee Life Assurance products to its existing and potential customers through its widespread distribution channels, it added. The products will include both conventional and takaful plans, it added.

0



0







Faysal Bank, Adamjee Life sign deals was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185157-Faysal-Bank-Adamjee-Life-sign-deals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Faysal Bank, Adamjee Life sign deals" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185157-Faysal-Bank-Adamjee-Life-sign-deals.