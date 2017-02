The rupee ended with a gain of one paisa against the dollar on Thursday, as lacklustre activity prevailed for import payments. The rupee ended 108.80 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of 104.81 in the interbank market. The interbank market initiated at 104.81 and 104.83. In cash ready market the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 107.70/108.

