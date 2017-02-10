SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains and falling from a two-week high as the market took a breather ahead of a key U.S. global supply and demand report.

Corn and wheat slid following two sessions of gains. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract fell 0.4 percent to $10.54-3/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, having firmed 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high of $10.59-3/4 a bushel - the strongest since Jan. 25. Corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.69 a bushel and wheat lost 0.5 percent to $4.30-1/2 a bushel. "Soybeans are being supported by Chinese buying after the break, but overall the weather looks good for harvest in Brazil and crop development in Argentina," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.

"The key to watch in the USDA report is Chinese demand estimates for soybeans. "Soybeans have been drawing support from speculation that China, which imports roughly two-thirds of global soy exports, has bought several U.S. bulk cargoes.

