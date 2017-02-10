KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $413 million to $22.03 billion by the week ended February 3 as compared to the previous week’s level of $22.43 billion, the central bank said on Thursday. During the week, the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $376 million to $17.22 billion as compared to $17.59 billion. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also declined $30 million to $4.81 billion as compared to the previous week’s reserves position of $4.84 billion.

