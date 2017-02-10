Growth still exclusively benefitting rich against poor

LAHORE: The economy certainly showed signs of recovery and low inflation in the past 40 months, shielding the poor from relentless increase in prices, but still the growth remains far from inclusive as it overwhelmingly favours the rich.

It is true that increase in poverty has been arrested because of surge in non-skilled jobs created in the construction sector. Also, jobs created in the value-added textiles are higher than the jobs lost in basic textile sector.

These low paid jobs protect the workers and their families from hunger, but do not let them access proper education for their children or healthcare for their loved ones. The sponsors of construction companies earn healthy profits, on which they pay no or nominal taxes.

Apparel manufacturers export their production at reasonable profit and are exempted from all taxes. They thus accumulate wealth while their workers struggle to make both ends meet.

Distribution of resources equitably is not possible, but fair distribution is possible through pro-poor policies. We are living in a society where the rich do not feel the pinch of recession and continue to accumulate wealth; while the lower strata of the society moves in and out of poverty, depending on the GDP growth of the country.

Latin American countries succeeded in reducing inequalities by investing more in social sectors like education and health. But inclusiveness does not simply mean greater budget allocations to education and health without translating them into better service deliver.

Absent teachers and absent doctors are norm in Pakistan. Educational outcomes speak volumes about the incompetence of public sector educators. Public sector health centres mistreat patients instead of treatment.

Moreover, issues such as land acquisition and compensation are as much part of the agenda as are better schools and free medicines. The idea is to make people feel that they too are stakeholders in the growth.

Private sector clinics and schools provide first class services at high cost that only rich could afford. The government would not need resources to bring services in public sector at par with the private sector.

This target can be achieved merely with better governance and unbiased accountability. This will improve the quality of life of the poor. Poor could then go up the ladder with equal knowledge and health.

Poor remain poor or live at the edge of poverty because they lack security and opportunities. They lack proper sanitation and road infrastructure. Rich go to the police for securities while poor hide from the police to remain secure. Rich can roam about on city roads even at midnight but when the poor roam in the streets at night; they are apprehended by the police.

Now that growth momentum is on, better infrastructure and skill-oriented education must be the top priority of the planners. Sceptical it might look, but the matter of fact is that the days of ‘jugad’ –the Pakistani approach of on-your-feet improvisation are over. The country simply needs more resources to move ahead. Resources can only be generated through fair and equitable taxation.

