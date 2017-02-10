KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) has announced a net profit of Rs690.211 million for the half-year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to the profit of Rs209.029 million during the same period of the last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs2.22 for the period under review as against the EPS of 69 paisas last year. The company did not announce any payouts along with the corporate announcement.

Net sales for the half-year stood at Rs34.304 billion as compared to the sales of Rs37.38 billion last year. However, gross profits came in at Rs1.36 billion due to lower cost of goods sold.

As of December 31, 2016, the company has accumulated a loss of Rs4.15 billion, resulting in negative equity of Rs0.72 billion and its current liabilities exceed its current assets by Rs7.6 billion.

These conditions may cast a doubt on the company's ability to continue as a growing concern. However, during the period ended December 31, 2016, the company earned profit-after-tax of Rs690.21 million. In addition, the company has banking facilities, which will ease the pressure on liquidity.

ABL’s profit falls

The Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has announced a net profit of Rs14.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, down four percent as compared to the profit of Rs15.314 billion earned in 2015, a statement said.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Rs12.84 as against the EPS of Rs13.37 announced last year. The bank also declared a final cash dividend of Rs1.75/share, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs5.50/share already paid to the shareholders.

Analyst Amreen Soorani in a report issued by JS Global said the bank’s net interest income (NII) declined 3.17 percent to Rs33.52 billion as compared to Rs34.627 billion in 2015, as net interest margins (NIMs) witnessed a declining trend.

The bank’s net profit stood at Rs140.539 million, translating into the EPS of 12 paisas as compared to the profit of Rs146.41 million and the EPS of 13 paisas during the same period of the last year.

0



0







PRL posts profit was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185147-PRL-posts-profit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PRL posts profit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185147-PRL-posts-profit.